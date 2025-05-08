M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.81 and traded as low as $18.25. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 813 shares.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter.

M&F Bancorp Increases Dividend

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.