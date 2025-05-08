Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.89 and traded as low as C$40.55. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$41.61, with a volume of 1,701 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$924.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

