Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,040. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.78 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 209,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.