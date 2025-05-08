inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Director Gerald J. Maginnis Acquires 7,557 Shares of Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) Director Gerald J. Maginnis purchased 7,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $43,679.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,169.46. The trade was a 10.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

inTEST Trading Up 8.9 %

NYSE INTT opened at $6.39 on Thursday. inTEST Co. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on inTEST from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in inTEST by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in inTEST by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in inTEST by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,433,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,942 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.