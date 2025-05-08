Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at TD Cowen

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.63.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $130,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,392.55. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,195. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Swedbank AB increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 80,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $3,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.