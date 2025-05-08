Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.38 and traded as low as $212.20. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $215.81, with a volume of 4,084,211 shares traded.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLK. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

