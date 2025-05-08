Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.63.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,440.96. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,156.45. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,729,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

