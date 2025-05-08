New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $3.00. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 8,202 shares trading hands.

New Peoples Bankshares Trading Down 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

New Peoples Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

