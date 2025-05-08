Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$688.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.6 million. Appian also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $30.42 on Thursday. Appian has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,647.08. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $2,080,206.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,942,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,367,288.60. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

