Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) VP Barbara Lou Shultz Sells 1,250 Shares

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.9 %

HWM opened at $157.25 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,040,000 after buying an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

