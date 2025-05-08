Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Raises Position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,628 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 5.85% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

FHTX opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $222.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

