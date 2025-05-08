Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $48,000 in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,815 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BRC in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.14. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.08 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Equities research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on BRC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

