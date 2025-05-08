The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 932,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $681,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 10.7 %

DIS opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Prescient Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

