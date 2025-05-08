Deutsche Bank AG Has $819.06 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,013,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684,437 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.84% of UBS Group worth $819,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

