Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $65.39 Million Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,096,623 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 2.63% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $65,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,957,000 after buying an additional 390,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,706,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,494,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 913,843 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CPRX opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

