Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 985.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

