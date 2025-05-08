Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113,263 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $20,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

