Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,953,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $960,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

