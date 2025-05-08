Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 329.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,397,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.51% of Arista Networks worth $707,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,355 shares of company stock worth $30,010,479 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.