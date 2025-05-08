Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 14,236 Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C reduced its position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $38,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 118,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pharvaris by 205,286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris Stock Up 1.6 %

PHVS stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $894.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Pharvaris Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

