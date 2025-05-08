Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,706,184 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,089,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706,184 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.70% of Exelon worth $643,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Exelon by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.34 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.