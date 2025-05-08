Bokf Na Buys 9,501 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,095,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 409.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 82,887 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Getty Realty by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,863,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

GTY stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GTY

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.