Bokf Na Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bokf Na reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Clorox by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,932,000 after acquiring an additional 316,688 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Clorox by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

