Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 220.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,896,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BOX by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,009,000 after buying an additional 1,725,197 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after acquiring an additional 255,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,205,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,453,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,045. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

BOX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

