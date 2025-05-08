Bokf Na Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMB opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,684 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

