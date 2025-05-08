Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New $996,000 Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $209.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $95.17 and a 1 year high of $215.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

