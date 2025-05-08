1,035 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 90.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $495.56 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $504.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duolingo from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.29.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total transaction of $4,959,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,708.40. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,702.47. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,868 shares of company stock worth $38,594,200 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

