CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.97 and a beta of 0.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,306,099.76. The trade was a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.