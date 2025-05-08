AuMake Limited (ASX:AUK) Insider Purchases A$14,000.00 in Stock

AuMake Limited (ASX:AUK – Get Free Report) insider Jiahua Zhou bought 4,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($8,974.36).

The firm has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AuMake Limited engages in the sale of Australian products through its online e-commerce store and retail stores. It offers beverages and alcohol; food products, including dairy, fresh fruits, seafood, honey, wine, beef, mutton, and lamb; and health and beauty products, such as vitamins, protein shakes/meal replacement shakes, supplements, and herbs/herbal teas.

