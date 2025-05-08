Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) Senior Officer Renee Lin Sells 95,000 Shares

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Renee Lin sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$20,425.00.

Minco Silver Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of Minco Silver stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Minco Silver Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Minco Silver alerts:

Minco Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Minco Silver Corp is a Canadian based silver mining company. It is engaged in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company has interest in the Fuwan Silver Project and Changkeng Gold Project.

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.