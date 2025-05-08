Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) Senior Officer Renee Lin Sells 95,000 Shares

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Renee Lin sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$20,425.00.
Minco Silver Trading Up 16.2 %
Shares of Minco Silver stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Minco Silver Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.15.
Minco Silver Company Profile
