Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME) Insider Tadao Tsubata Sells 44,500 Shares of Stock

Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME – Get Free Report) insider Tadao Tsubata sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$10,546.50 ($6,760.58).
Dome Gold Mines Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,942.00 and a beta of -0.36.
Dome Gold Mines Company Profile
