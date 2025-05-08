Fullcircle Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 472,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 997,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,096,000 after buying an additional 200,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 166,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $5,954,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,495,308.62. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $175.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.