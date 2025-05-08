Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.95 million. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Park-Ohio stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $276.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at $16,574,484.99. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

