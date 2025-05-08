Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Posts Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance
NYSE FBIN opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $90.54.
Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations
In other news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
