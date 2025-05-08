Top Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 7th

Exxon Mobil, Eos Energy Enterprises, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or manufacturing of lithium and lithium-based products. They’ve attracted investor interest because lithium is a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and grid storage. As a result, their performance can be highly sensitive to changes in supply, demand and related technology trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.18. 4,703,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,633,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,971,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.11. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.40. 1,928,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $74.24.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.79. 847,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,747. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,032. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $868.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

