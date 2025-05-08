Family Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Family Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF makes up 2.1% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

