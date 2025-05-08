Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11,795.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,538,000 after buying an additional 2,158,009 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

