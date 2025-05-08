Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys 3,398 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.35 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

