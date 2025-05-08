Family Management Corp Has $4.43 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $271.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.04 and its 200-day moving average is $282.55. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

