Family Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Family Management Corp grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1,320.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,940 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

GIS stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

