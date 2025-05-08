Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stake Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 809,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing comprises 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $93,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $91.50 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

