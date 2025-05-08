Family Management Corp Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,302 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.34 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

