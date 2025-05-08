NPK International’s (NPKI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NPK International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of NPK International in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NPKI opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $682.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. NPK International has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NPK International will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NPK International news, Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of NPK International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,944.06. This trade represents a 4.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

