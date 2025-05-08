Compass Point Downgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Acushnet from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acushnet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acushnet

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF stock opened at $68.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $76.65.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acushnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,849,000 after buying an additional 80,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,654,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,713,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,641,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.