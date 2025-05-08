Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $90.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PB opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,290.30. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,225 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.