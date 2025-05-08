Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

