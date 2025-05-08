Barclays Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $93.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $83.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $132.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,926 shares of company stock worth $4,734,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after buying an additional 2,879,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $385,367,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DexCom by 171.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

