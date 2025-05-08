Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $250.00 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $201.97 and a one year high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

