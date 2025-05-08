Barclays Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $260.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $350.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $205.71 on Monday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average of $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total value of $2,509,104.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,818,644.20. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total value of $475,121.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 201,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,033,945.06. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,734 shares of company stock valued at $62,944,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

