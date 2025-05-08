Fulgent Genetics’ (FLGT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

FLGT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLGT opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $576.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.26 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, CFO Paul Kim acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. This represents a 40.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 162,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 106.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

